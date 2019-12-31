Easy Traditional Ratatouille Recipe

Ratatouille is a popular stew of vegetables that originated in Nice as a dish of a poor man. That may have been its modest beginnings, but the stew has gone on to be known and loved all over the world and can hardly be regarded today as food for the poor, although it is still a fairly cheap food if the vegetables are purchased in season.
It is imperative that you stick to its origins in southern France where peppers, tomatoes and garlic grow in abundance when making this dish. Use any of your favorite colored bell peppers, from brown to pink, and anything in between. Also, use only great quality olive oil (if you can get extra virgin French oil from Provence, even better but not imperative) as it applies to the dish’s overall flavor. The problem with cheap oils is that they can taint the taste, particularly those not from France, and the dish will also lack authenticity.
When adding them to the rest of the sauce, this recipe caramelizes the onions and peppers gently, giving it a great depth of flavor without much extra effort. Finally, one of the tricks of making a perfect Ratatouille is not to mix too much or overcook so that all the vegetables blend together.
Ingredients:
Instruction: