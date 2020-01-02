Home
15+ Chicken Recipes For Two That Will Shake You Up

15+ Chicken Recipes For Two That Will Shake You Up

With these unique and versatile chicken recipes, keep your dinner interesting for two! From skewers, lasagna, pizza, stir-fries, nachos and more, everything from easy chicken skillets!

21. 15-Minute Mushroom Pancetta Gnocchi

15-Minute Mushroom Pancetta Gnocchi

Creamy pasta pillows with a hint of mashed potatoes, earthy mushrooms and salty pancetta, swirled in a creamy, light sauce!

Recipe by:Â Home And Plate

20. Stuffed Chicken One Sheet Meal

Stuffed Chicken One Sheet Meal

A one-sheet meal super easy, fast and delicious, perfect for a weekend dinner!

Recipe by:Â Slow The Cook Down

19. Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

Vindaloo Chicken is gravely tangy, sweet, and hot curry. Preparing at home is simple!

Recipe by:Â Rachnaâ€™s Kitchen

18. Chinese Corn Soup With Chicken

Chinese Corn Soup With Chicken

In 15 minutes a thick, warm soup at the table! This Chinese Corn Soup, also called the Egg Drop Soup, is going to blow your mind!

Recipe by:Â Recipe Tin Eats

17. 30 Mins Chicken Fried Rice

30 Mins Chicken Fried Rice

Make this delicious fried rice with marinated chicken and lots of veggies for those busy nights! Quick, healthy food in no time!

Recipe by:Â Naive Cook Cooks

16. Lasagna Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Lasagna Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Lasagna Stuffed Chicken is all the flavors you love inside a chicken breast stuffed with lasagna, and it’s smothered with salty, saucy goodness. What shouldn’t you love?

Recipe by:Â The Stay At Home Chef

15. Favorite Chicken Quesadillas

Favorite Chicken Quesadillas

These quesadillas of chicken are delicious quick, easy, and crazy. All you have to do is simply mix the breast of chicken, sautÃ©ed veggies and melty cheese, then eat!

Recipe by:Â A Flavor Journal

14. One-Skillet Chicken Enchiladas

One-Skillet Chicken Enchiladas

Quick and delicious chicken enchiladas recipe allowed for easy cleaning in a single cast iron skillet. Toped with a scoop of cheese and guacamole from Mexico!

Recipe by:Â Kitchen Swagger

13. Chicken Karaage â€“ Japanese Fried Chicken

Chicken Karaage â€“ Japanese Fried Chicken

Japanese fried chicken: two bits of chicken marinated in soy, ginger and garlic, tossed in starch potato and deep fried until crispy!

Recipe by:Â I Am A Food Blog

12. Pomegranate Chicken With Beets & Fennel

Pomegranate Chicken With Beets & Fennel

Sticky chicken pomegranate thighs with roasted beets and fennel, eaten with giant couscous herb & pomegranate!

Recipe by:Â The Last Food Blog

11. Pineapple Chili Chicken Skewers With Garlic Chive Dip

Pineapple Chili Chicken Skewers With Garlic Chive Dip

Serve with delicious herb yogurt sauce full of spice chicken skewers!

Recipe by:Â How Sweet It Is

10. Easy Individual Chicken Pot Pies for Two

Easy Individual Chicken Pot Pies for Two

This individual Chicken Pot Pies are simple to make, stuffed with chicken, carrots and celery, and coated with a delicious flaky buttermilk crust!

Recipe by:Â Baking Mischief

9. Grilled Chicken Margherita Pizza

Grilled Chicken Margherita Pizza

A smokey grilled chicken personal size pizza, roasted cherry tomatoes, melting cheese, and fresh basil. The ultimate two-pizza night!

Recipe by:Â Joyful Healthy Eats

8. Buttermilk Brined Cornish Hens

Buttermilk Brined Cornish Hens

Cornish hens were cooked to tender perfection, thanks to an exceptionally sweet brine of buttermilk. It’s for two the perfect dinner!

Recipe by:Â Homemade Hooplah

7. Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Buffalo chicken sliders are for the game day so fast and great! Spicy buffalo sauce covers grilled chicken, then ranch and cheese are topped. It’s Yum!

Recipe by:Â A Flavor Journal

6. Chicken And Broccoli Baked Rice Hong Kong Style

Chicken And Broccoli Baked Rice Hong Kong Style

Say hello to this Hong Kong type of Chicken and Broccoli Baked Rice. Fit for two to make dinner!

Recipe by:Â Saucy Spatula

5. Lemon Pesto Pasta With Grilled Chicken

Lemon Pesto Pasta With Grilled Chicken

Pasta in a light, zesty pesto, gooey parmesan cheese and perfectly grilled

chicken topped. Ugh, Ugh! So good, so good!

Recipe by:Â The Blonde Chef

4. Chicken Scallopini With Mushroom Sauce

Chicken Scallopini With Mushroom Sauce

Tender Scallopini Chicken with fettuccin served with tasty and very rich mushroom, thyme and caper sauce!

Recipe by:Â Yummy Addiction

3. Shredded Chicken Nachos for Two

Shredded Chicken Nachos for Two

For two, shredded chicken nachos â€“ this is the meal that will take you to the day of the game or on Tuesday and call it a win.

Recipe by:Â Food Fanatic

2. Easy Salsa Chicken for Two

Easy Salsa Chicken for Two

This cheesy Salsa Chicken for Two is the best homemade dinner of chicken ever. No need to cut or measure and made everything in one pan!

ecipe by:Â Baking Mischief

1. Chicken Cabbage Stir Fry

Chicken Cabbage Stir Fry

There are absolutely zero defects in this Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry. It’s quick & simple at the same time to prepare, fill but light, and packed with veggies that make it super nutritious. Rice noodles complement the chicken and vegetables perfectly!

Recipe by:Â Yummy Addiction

