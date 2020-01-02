15+ Chicken Recipes For Two That Will Shake You Up

With these unique and versatile chicken recipes, keep your dinner interesting for two! From skewers, lasagna, pizza, stir-fries, nachos and more, everything from easy chicken skillets!
21. 15-Minute Mushroom Pancetta Gnocchi
Creamy pasta pillows with a hint of mashed potatoes, earthy mushrooms and salty pancetta, swirled in a creamy, light sauce!
Recipe by:Â Home And Plate
20. Stuffed Chicken One Sheet Meal
A one-sheet meal super easy, fast and delicious, perfect for a weekend dinner!
Recipe by:Â Slow The Cook Down
19. Chicken Vindaloo
Vindaloo Chicken is gravely tangy, sweet, and hot curry. Preparing at home is simple!
Recipe by:Â Rachnaâ€™s Kitchen
18. Chinese Corn Soup With Chicken
In 15 minutes a thick, warm soup at the table! This Chinese Corn Soup, also called the Egg Drop Soup, is going to blow your mind!
Recipe by:Â Recipe Tin Eats
17. 30 Mins Chicken Fried Rice
Make this delicious fried rice with marinated chicken and lots of veggies for those busy nights! Quick, healthy food in no time!
Recipe by:Â Naive Cook Cooks
16. Lasagna Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Lasagna Stuffed Chicken is all the flavors you love inside a chicken breast stuffed with lasagna, and it’s smothered with salty, saucy goodness. What shouldn’t you love?
Recipe by:Â The Stay At Home Chef
15. Favorite Chicken Quesadillas
These quesadillas of chicken are delicious quick, easy, and crazy. All you have to do is simply mix the breast of chicken, sautÃ©ed veggies and melty cheese, then eat!
Recipe by:Â A Flavor Journal
14. One-Skillet Chicken Enchiladas
Quick and delicious chicken enchiladas recipe allowed for easy cleaning in a single cast iron skillet. Toped with a scoop of cheese and guacamole from Mexico!
Recipe by:Â Kitchen Swagger
13. Chicken Karaage â€“ Japanese Fried Chicken
Japanese fried chicken: two bits of chicken marinated in soy, ginger and garlic, tossed in starch potato and deep fried until crispy!
Recipe by:Â I Am A Food Blog
12. Pomegranate Chicken With Beets & Fennel
Sticky chicken pomegranate thighs with roasted beets and fennel, eaten with giant couscous herb & pomegranate!
Recipe by:Â The Last Food Blog
11. Pineapple Chili Chicken Skewers With Garlic Chive Dip
Serve with delicious herb yogurt sauce full of spice chicken skewers!
Recipe by:Â How Sweet It Is
10. Easy Individual Chicken Pot Pies for Two
This individual Chicken Pot Pies are simple to make, stuffed with chicken, carrots and celery, and coated with a delicious flaky buttermilk crust!
Recipe by:Â Baking Mischief
9. Grilled Chicken Margherita Pizza
A smokey grilled chicken personal size pizza, roasted cherry tomatoes, melting cheese, and fresh basil. The ultimate two-pizza night!
Recipe by:Â Joyful Healthy Eats
8. Buttermilk Brined Cornish Hens
Cornish hens were cooked to tender perfection, thanks to an exceptionally sweet brine of buttermilk. It’s for two the perfect dinner!
Recipe by:Â Homemade Hooplah
7. Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Buffalo chicken sliders are for the game day so fast and great! Spicy buffalo sauce covers grilled chicken, then ranch and cheese are topped. It’s Yum!
Recipe by:Â A Flavor Journal
6. Chicken And Broccoli Baked Rice Hong Kong Style
Say hello to this Hong Kong type of Chicken and Broccoli Baked Rice. Fit for two to make dinner!
Recipe by:Â Saucy Spatula
5. Lemon Pesto Pasta With Grilled Chicken
Pasta in a light, zesty pesto, gooey parmesan cheese and perfectly grilled
chicken topped. Ugh, Ugh! So good, so good!
Recipe by:Â The Blonde Chef
4. Chicken Scallopini With Mushroom Sauce
Tender Scallopini Chicken with fettuccin served with tasty and very rich mushroom, thyme and caper sauce!
Recipe by:Â Yummy Addiction
3. Shredded Chicken Nachos for Two
For two, shredded chicken nachos â€“ this is the meal that will take you to the day of the game or on Tuesday and call it a win.
Recipe by:Â Food Fanatic
2. Easy Salsa Chicken for Two
This cheesy Salsa Chicken for Two is the best homemade dinner of chicken ever. No need to cut or measure and made everything in one pan!
ecipe by:Â Baking Mischief
1. Chicken Cabbage Stir Fry
There are absolutely zero defects in this Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry. It’s quick & simple at the same time to prepare, fill but light, and packed with veggies that make it super nutritious. Rice noodles complement the chicken and vegetables perfectly!
Recipe by:Â Yummy Addiction